India Records Over 1.15 Lakh COVID Cases, Highest 1-Day Rise

India has once again recorded the highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases with over 1.15 lakh cases in the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by the Health Ministry, a total of 1,15,736 fresh COVID cases were detected, taking the tally to 1,28,01,785.

Meanwhile, 630 deaths were reported. With the new deaths, the cumulative toll has mounted to 1,66,177.

As many as 59,856 people have recovered from the virus. The active cases now stood at 8,43,473.

The previous high was reported on April 5 with over 1 lakh COVID cases in a single day.

So far, 8,70,77,474 people have been vaccinated against the virus.

The vaccination drive in the country started on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second drive started on March 1 where people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific commodities were vaccinated.