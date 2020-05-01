National

India: Recovery rate of COVID-19 increases to 25%

By Pratidin Bureau
57

The Health Ministry stated that the recovery rate has improved from 13.06 percent to above 25 percent in 14 days which is seen as a positive sign. The doubling rate of novel Coronavirus is now 11 days compared to 3.4 days before lockdown.

On the other hand, states whose doubling rate are better than the National average and are between 11 to 20 days are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. While, states whose doubling rate is between 20 to 40 days include Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Kerala.

Meanwhile, Assam, Telangana, Chattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh have doubling rates of above 40 days.

The fatality rate is 3.2 percent and co-morbidities were found in COVID-19 patients in 78 percent of the deaths.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

Zubeen turns a year older

Regional

Home guard arrested while taking bribe

Regional

COVID-19: 15 inmates of Barpeta Jail Released

Regional

IEDs recovered in Guwahati

Business

Rupee ends lower at 71.23/dollar

Regional

Bigger tragedy still unfolding at An-32 crash site

Comments
Loading...