India: Recovery rate of COVID-19 increases to 25%

The Health Ministry stated that the recovery rate has improved from 13.06 percent to above 25 percent in 14 days which is seen as a positive sign. The doubling rate of novel Coronavirus is now 11 days compared to 3.4 days before lockdown.

On the other hand, states whose doubling rate are better than the National average and are between 11 to 20 days are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. While, states whose doubling rate is between 20 to 40 days include Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Kerala.

Meanwhile, Assam, Telangana, Chattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh have doubling rates of above 40 days.

The fatality rate is 3.2 percent and co-morbidities were found in COVID-19 patients in 78 percent of the deaths.