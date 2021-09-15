India Registers 7% Higher Cases of COVID-19 Than Yesterday

India registered 27,176 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is seven per cent higher than cases recorded on Tuesday, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

The country recorded 284 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data said. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in the country touched 4,43,497.

The total caseload in India touched 3,33,16,755, as per the data of the health ministry bulletin at 8 AM on Wednesday.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 15,876 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 3,530 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,591 cases, Mizoram with 1,185 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 1,125 cases.

85.76 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases were reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 58.42 per cent of the new cases.

The maximum fatalities due to the viral infection were reported in Kerala (129), followed by Maharashtra with 52 daily deaths.

With this, India’s recovery rate stood at 97.62 per cent.

A total of 38,012 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 3,25,22,171 across the country.

As of 8 am on Wednesday, India’s active caseload stood at 3,51,087. In the last 24 hours, active cases declined by 11,120, the health ministry said.

ALSO READ: Assam: Special HSLC/AHM Exam to be Held from Oct 1