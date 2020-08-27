India Registers 75,759 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hrs

India registered the highest single-day spike of 75,759 cases of COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours pushing the tally to 33lakhs on Thursday. The number of recoveries crossed the 25 lakh marks as per the data of union health ministry.

The health ministry data said that the death toll climbed to 60,472 with 1,023 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.



With a total of 25,23,771 patients having recuperated so far, the recovery rate was recorded at 76.24 percent while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.83 percent.



There are 7,25,991 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.93 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.



According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,85,76,510 samples have been tested up to August 26 with 9,24,998 samples being tested on Wednesday.