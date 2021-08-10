Covid 19HealthTop Stories

India Registers Lowest Cases of COVID-19 In 147 Days

By Pratidin Bureau

India registered 28,204 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily tally in 147 days, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

The country recorded 373 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in its latest update.

India’s active caseload stands at 3,88,508 as of 8 am on Tuesday as the health ministry data. In the last 24 hours, active Covid-19 cases declined by 13,680, the health ministry said.

India’s recovery rate now stood at 97.4 percent. A total of 41,511 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which pushed the total recoveries to 3,11,80,968 across the country.

India has administered a total of 54,91,647 doses in the last 24 hours, which pushed the total tally of doses administered to 51,45,00,268.

A total of 15,11,313 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 13,049 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 4,505 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,929 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,413 cases, and Karnataka with 1,186 cases.

78.3 percent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 46.27 percent of the new cases.

Meanwhile, maximum casualties due to Covid-19 were reported in Kerala with 105, followed by Maharashtra with 68 daily deaths.

