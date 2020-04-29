India Rejects USCIRF Report On Religious Freedom

The center has strongly rejected a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that has listed India to a list of countries seen as systematic and egregious violators and sanction Indian government agencies and officials responsible for it.

The government rejected the observations on India in the USCIRF annual report, which had accused India of allowing harassment of Muslims and violence against them, saying the US federal government entity’s misrepresentation of India had reached new levels.

The report on India was rejected by two of its own commissioners. “Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new. But on this occasion, its misrepresentation has reached new levels,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which claims to monitor religious freedom around the world, asked the state department to designate 14 nations, including India, as countries of particular concern (CPC), alleging that religious minorities were under increasing assault in these nations.

However, two of its nine members expressed dissent over the USCIRF recommendation to place India in the CPC.