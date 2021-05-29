India Reports 1.73 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

India sees a dip in COVID-19 cases in the last 45 days with 1.73 lakh fresh cases and 3617 deaths. Active caseload further declined to 22,28,724 with active cases decreased by 1,14,428 in last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

With 2,84,601 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,51,78,011 recoveries were reported across the country so far.

The recovery rate increased to 90.80 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.84 per cent.

There are a total of 2,77,29,247 cases in the country while 2,51,78,011 people have been discharged. The death toll is at 3,22,512 and 20,89,02,445 people have been vaccinated.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 34,11,19,909 samples tested up to 28 May of which, 20,80,048 samples were tested yesterday.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on Friday reported as many as 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases. It was the lowest daily new cases reported in the last 44 days.

However, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that India will vaccinate all its people against COVID-19 by December 2021.

His remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Union government claiming only three per cent of the country’s population have been vaccinated since the vaccination drive began on January 16.

Accusing the Wayanad MP of spreading fear, Javadekar said India is the second fastest and most vaccinated country today.

The former Congress president in a press conference launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Central government’s vaccine strategy saying the PM failed to understand the coronavirus.

Calling the PM “event manager”, Rahul said the problem is that there is no vaccination strategy.

The Prime Minister doesn’t think strategically. He is an event manager, he thinks one event at a time, he added.

