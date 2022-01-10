India Reports 1,79,723 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 4,033

India on Monday recorded 1,79,723 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 7,23,619.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 146 deaths and 46,569 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,45,00,172.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 2.03 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 96.62percent. The daily positivity rate is at 13.29 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 7.92percent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 151.94 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Meanwhile, 4,033 fresh cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases were reported from 27 states and union territories. The number of recoveries also soared to 1,552.

Omicron cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,216 while Delhi stood at 513 cases. Rajasthan reported 529 cases of the new strain while Karnataka reported 441 cases.

List Taken From Twitter, Courtesy MoHFW

