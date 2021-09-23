India Reports 18.4% Increase in COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

India has seen a 18.4 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours than yesterday as the country registered 31,923 new cases, taking the total caseload to 3,35,63,421.

The country reported 282 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,46,050.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 19,675 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 3,608 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,682 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,365 cases and Mizoram with 1,294 cases.

According to the union health ministry, around 86.53 percent of the new cases are reported from these five states. However, Kerala alone reported 61.63 cases. The state also reported maximum casualties with 142 fresh fatalities, followed by Maharashtra with 48 daily deaths.

The recovery rate in India now stands at 97.77 percent.

A total of 31,990 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 3,28,15,731 across the country.

India’s active caseload stands at 3,01,640. In the last 24 hours, active cases decline by 349.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi to Meet US VP Kamala Harris Today