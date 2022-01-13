India Reports 2,47,417 Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 5,488

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 154.61 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India on Thursday recorded 2,47,417 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 11,17,531.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 380 deaths taking the total death toll to 4,85,035. India also recorded 84,825 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,47,15,361

Notably, the active cases now stand at 3.08 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 95.59 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 13.11 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 10.80 percent.

Meanwhile, 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the country. The fresh cases were reported from 27 states and union territories. The number of recoveries also soared to 2,162.

Omicron cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,367 while Delhi stood at 549 cases. Rajasthan reported 792 cases of the new strain while Karnataka reported 479 cases.

