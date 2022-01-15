Covid 19NationalTop Stories

India Reports 2,68,833 Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 6,041

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 156.02 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India on Saturday recorded 2,68,833 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 14,17,820.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 402 deaths taking the total death toll to 4,85,752. India also recorded 1,22,684 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,49,47,390.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 3.85 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 94.83 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 16.66 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 12.84 percent.

Meanwhile, 6,041 cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the country, an increase of 5.01 percent since yesterday.

