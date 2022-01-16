India Reports 2,71,202 New Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 7,743

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 156.76 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. Notably, today also marks the completion of one year of the comprehensive drive.

India on Sunday recorded 2,71,202 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 15,50,377.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 314 deaths taking the total death toll to 486,094. India also recorded 1,38,331 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,50,85,721.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 4.18 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 94.51 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 16.28 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 13.69 percent.

With 16,65,404 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India’s cumulative tests conducted stand at 70.24 crores.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 156.76 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. Notably, today also marks the completion of one year of the comprehensive drive.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it the world’s largest vaccination drive and congratulated everyone and asked those who are yet to take the jabs to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Meanwhile, 7,743 cases of the new strain of Covid-19, the Omicron variant were reported in the country.

