India Reports 2,82,970 New Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 8,961

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 158.88 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India on Wednesday reported 2,82,970 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 18,31,000.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 441 deaths taking the total death toll to 4,87,202. India also recorded 1,88,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,55,83,039.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 4.83 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 93.88 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 15.13 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 15.53 percent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 158.88 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the country, an increase of 0.79 percent since yesterday.

ALSO READ: BJP To Finalise List Of Candidates For Upcoming Polls In CEC Meeting