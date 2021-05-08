India Reports 4187 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours, Highest Since Outbreak

In a devastating situation where India continues to battle the second wave of covid, the country now has witnessed 4,000 Covid-related deaths in a day for the first time.

Moreover, India recorded 4.01 lakh cases in the last 24 hours, fourth day consecutively, taking the active caseload to 37,23,446.

In the last 24 hours, 4,187 people died, taking total deaths to 2.38 lakh.

India was recording 20,000 cases in a day till early March after a dip in daily infections in January, however, nearly 66 lakh cases were reported under the second wave.

Meanwhile, India also kickstarted the world’s largest vaccination programme in January and 16.7 crore doses have been administered so far.