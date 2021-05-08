Top StoriesNational

India Reports 4187 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours, Highest Since Outbreak

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
44

In a devastating situation where India continues to battle the second wave of covid, the country now has witnessed 4,000 Covid-related deaths in a day for the first time.

Moreover, India recorded 4.01 lakh cases in the last 24 hours, fourth day consecutively, taking the active caseload to 37,23,446.

In the last 24 hours, 4,187 people died, taking total deaths to 2.38 lakh. 

Related News

Kangana Ranaut Tests Covid Positive

18 Passengers Test COVID +ve at Guwahati Railway Station

Assam’s 7th Airport ‘Rupsi’ Takes Off…

Himanta meets Nadda-Shah, Sonowal stayed back

India was recording 20,000 cases in a day till early March after a dip in daily infections in January, however, nearly 66 lakh cases were reported under the second wave.

Meanwhile, India also kickstarted the world’s largest vaccination programme in January and 16.7 crore doses have been administered so far. 

You might also like
Top Stories

Former CPI (M) Leader Succumbs To Covid-19

National

Campaigning in WB curtailed

Regional

Assamese film ‘Xhoixobote Dhemalite’ bags award at US fest

National

Governors Of Five States Meet Amit Shah

Uncategorized

Nalbari: Body Found Stuck To Transformer

National

Delhi Police Busted 600 crores Afghan Drug’s Cartels

Comments
Loading...