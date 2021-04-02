India Reports 81,466 COVID Cases, Highest Daily Spike Yet Again

India has yet again recorded the highest daily surge in COVID-19 cases since October with 81,466 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. The total COVID caseload stood at 1,23,03,131.

Around 50,356 patients were discharged and the recovery tally mounted to 1,15,25,039. Registering a steady increase for the 23rd day in row, the active cases have increased to 6,14,696 comprising 5% of the total infections.

Meanwhile, 469 deaths were reported due to the virus in last 24 hours, which are highest in the last 5 months.

According to data provided by Union health ministry, a total of 6,87,89,138 vaccinations have been done till date.