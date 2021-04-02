Top StoriesNational

India Reports 81,466 COVID Cases, Highest Daily Spike Yet Again

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
36

India has yet again recorded the highest daily surge in COVID-19 cases since October with 81,466 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. The total COVID caseload stood at 1,23,03,131.

Around 50,356 patients were discharged and the recovery tally mounted to 1,15,25,039. Registering a steady increase for the 23rd day in row, the active cases have increased to 6,14,696 comprising 5% of the total infections.

Meanwhile, 469 deaths were reported due to the virus in last 24 hours, which are highest in the last 5 months.

Related News

Assam: 63 New COVID Cases Detected

Assam Polls: EC Bans Himanta From Campaigning

Amitabh Bachchan Receives First Dose Of COVID Vaccine

FIR Filed Against Ajmal For Allegedly Disrespecting Gamocha

According to data provided by Union health ministry, a total of 6,87,89,138 vaccinations have been done till date.

You might also like
Top Stories

Beyonce Breaks Grammy Record With 28th Win

Regional

Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah in Mizoram

Regional

Two Policemen Injured In Firing

Regional

Controversy erupts in Latasil Bihu

Regional

Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives 1st Dose Of Covaxin

National

Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on May 30

Comments
Loading...