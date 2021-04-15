Top StoriesNational

India Reports Over 2 Lakh New COVID Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
37

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2 lakh cases on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

The country’s total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases.

Related News

Elephant Gores Its Mahout To Death In Pobitora

Meghalaya Class 12 Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule

Tripura: Drugs Worth Over ₹ 30 Lakh Seized, 9 Held

Zubeen Garg Receives First Dose Of COVID Vaccine

India also reported 1,038 fresh COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564.

India currently is the second worst-hit country in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases, with the United States being the worst affected.

India has tested 26,20,03,415 samples for COVID-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 14.

Among these, 13,84,549 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as many as 11,44,93,238 people have been vaccinated against the virus. (ANI)

You might also like
Environment

Cyclone Amphan: At least 72 Dead in West Bengal

National

Maha: Explosion in Chemical Factory, at least 8 feared dead

World

New Zealand attack prime accused appears in court

Top Stories

Rape Accused BJP MLA Booked, Denies Claims

Health

ASSAM: COVID-19 Hospital at Patanjali Yogpeeth starts functioning

Top Stories

“Free Dr. Kafeel Khan Immediately” – High Court

Comments
Loading...