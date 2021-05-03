India Reports Over 3.68 Lakh Active Covid Cases

India registered a spike of 3,68,147 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,99,25,604 on Monday (May 3, 2021), as per data by the health ministry.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload has now escalated to 1.99 crore (1,99,25,604), of which, 34.13 lakh (34,13,642) are active cases.

India has also witnessed 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2.18 lakh (2,18,959) coronavirus-related deaths.

The Ministry of Health has identified and marked ten states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, for the highest COVID-19 active cases.