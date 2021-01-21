India: Sensex Crosses Historic 50,000 Mark

Creating history for the first time, the Indian benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex has breached the 50,000 mark on Thursday.

According to several media outlets, the indices spiked over 300 points and touched 50,126 points for the first time ever.



Nifty50 was also trading at an all time high of 14,734 points at 9:30 am.



The profits made in the Sensex were led by Reliance Industries after the market regulator SEBI approved Reliance Industries’ ₹ 24,713-crore deal to buy Future Group’s retail assets, an NDTV report said. RIL shares were trading at Rs 2,077.50, higher by Rs 22.65 or 1.10 per cent from its previous close.



As of 9.30 am the top gainers are Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, UPL and HCL Tech.