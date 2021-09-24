India Set To Allow Foreign Tourists Likely Following ‘Reciprocal Tourism’

The Ministry of Tourism has stated that “reciprocal tourism” may be the way forward as the country is likely to restart the tourist visas and allow international tourists after a gap of one-and-a-half years.

While addressing the Global Covid Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, PM Modi said, ““We also need to focus on addressing the pandemic’s economic effects. To that end, international travel should be made easier through mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.”

According to reports from The Indian Express, the date and modalities for opening up of the country to foreign tourists are being discussed by officials from the Union Home Ministry (which decides on visas) with all the stakeholders, including officials from the Ministry of Tourism, state governments and tour operators’ associations.

The Ministry of Tourism also said that a formal announcement may come in a week’s time.

The government have already announced that the visas will be issued free of cost for the first five lakh foreign tourists. This is an attempt to revive tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors. The e-tourist visa has been suspended since March 2020.

On a first-come-first-serve basis or the free visa will be issued till March 31, 2022, whichever is earlier. Even as the total financial implication of this move will go up to Rs 100 crore, officials in the Tourism Ministry said the footfall and revenue boost as a consequence of this monetary exemption will offset any such losses, reported The Indian Express.

There has also been a lot of pressure from stakeholders in the tourism industry since the sector has been hugely hit due to the pandemic and restrictions.

A few countries in Europe, the US, and tourist destinations such as Maldives and Sri Lanka have already opened their borders for vaccinated Indian travellers.

But with the UK expressing doubts over India’s vaccine certification, sources say the line to be taken by India will now be “reciprocal”. It was in this context that the Prime Minister had insisted upon mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, added the report.

Officials say the opening up is expected to be phase-wise to gauge the response and implications, if any.

A senior official from the Tourism Ministry said, “Deliberations are on — when to open, how to open, and for whom. Keeping in view low infection rate in the country and vaccination status, calibrated opening is being contemplated.”

Expectation of a complete reopening by January 2022.

