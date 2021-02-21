Top StoriesNationalWorld

India Signs $50 Million Defence Deal With Maldives

By Pratidin Bureau
1

India on Sunday signed a $50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with Maldives, reiterating its commitment towards its security and to boost the maritime capabilities of the strategic island nation. The agreement was signed between Maldives Finance Ministry and Export Import Bank of India.

The signing of the agreement took place after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to the country, held talks with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi, Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail and Minister of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure Mohamed Aslam.

“Useful exchange on our defence cooperation. India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives,” Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

Related News

Novak Djokovic Wins Australian Open

Himanta Takes Part In Bicycle Rally In Naoboicha

Guwahati: Don Bosco School Declared Containment Zone

Chandrayaan-3 To Be launched In 2022: ISRO Chief

“Glad to sign with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi the UTF Harbour Project agreement. Will strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) efforts. Partners in development, partners in security,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mariya Didi tweeted on the same.

“From time immemorial Defence Cooperation has been a key element of the sisterly relationship that exists between India and the Maldives. The Coast Guard Harbour & Dockyard at SIFAVARU will mark another significant milestone,” she tweeted.

Additionally, a project execution contract was also signed in presence of Jaishankar for the construction of roads in Addu, the second-largest urban area in the Maldives in terms of population.

“Underscores the importance of connectivity in our Maldives partnership,” he tweeted. 

You might also like
Top Stories

Priyanka Gandhi Demands Removal Of Hathras Official

National

COVID-19: India’s Death Toll Rises to 11

Regional

Fuel station in Kaziranga allegedly selling water-mixed diesel

Regional

Tezpur: Father suspected for son’s alleged murder

Regional

Cen­tre clears Ha­jela’s trans­fer

Regional

AAMSU leaders involved in women trafficking arrested

Comments
Loading...