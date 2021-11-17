India Slams Pak At UN Over Terrorism And Kashmir

India said that meaningful dialogue was only possible in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility, and violence and the onus was on Pakistan to create such an atmosphere.

India’s representative at the United Nations on Tuesday again reiterated India’s stance of taking firm and decisive action against terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Kajal Bhat, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, told the UN Security Council, “India desires normal neighbourly relations with all countries including Pakistan, and is committed to addressing outstanding issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla Agreement and the Lahore declaration”.

India hit back after Islamabad again raised the Kashmir issue at the Council. Ms. Bhat said, “This is not the first time the representative of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and seeking in vain to divert the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy a free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities are turned upside down”.

The response from Ms. Bhat came after Pakistan’s representative, Munir Akram brought up the Kashmir issue during a debate on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security Through Preventive Diplomacy”.

She further stated that the UN member states were aware of Pakistan’s “established history and policy” of harbouring, aiding and supporting terrorism.

“This is a country which has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing, and arming terrorists as a matter of state policy. It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council”, she said.

After once again clarifying India’s stance, she went to say that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are, and always will be a part of the country. She further called for Pakistan to immediately vacate illegally occupied areas.

