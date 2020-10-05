Top StoriesNational

India Successfully Flight-Tests SMART missile

By Pratidin Bureau
India on Monday successfully flight-tested the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.

All mission objectives, including missile flight upto the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, the release of Torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM), were met perfectly in the flight test.

Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on twitter.

“The DRDO has successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare. I congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for this significant achievement,” he tweeted.

SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range.

Earlier last month, DRDO had successfully tested Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile on September 22.

