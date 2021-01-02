Top StoriesNational

India Successfully Isolates, Cultures UK-Variant Coronavirus

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that India has successfully isolated and cultured the new mutated coronavirus strain which was originated in the UK. 

The ICMR, in a tweet, claimed that no other country was able to successfully isolate and culture the UK-variant of COVID-19.

“UK-variant of the virus, with all signature changes, is now successfully isolated and cultured at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) from the clinical specimens collected from UK-returnees,” the ICMR said.

India has so far reported 29 cases of the new UK COVID strain which has been spreading rapidly around Britain and other countries. Apart from India, it has been reported from Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

According to the apex medical body, scientists used vero cell lines to culture the UK-variant of the virus.

Meanwhile, the aviation ministry has partially restricted flight operations between India and UK in wake of the mutated virus. Flights from India to the UK can commence from January 6, while operations from the UK to India will begin on January 8.

