India successfully launches GSAT-30

Country’s high power communication satellite — GSAT-30 was successfully launched onboard Ariane 5 from French Guiana early on Friday morning. According to ISRO, the GSAT-30 is aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services.

The 3,357-kg GSAT-30 derives its heritage from ISRO’s earlier INSAT/GSAT satellite series, and will serve as replacement to the aging INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage.

India's communication satellite #GSAT30 was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by #Ariane5 #VA251.



For details please visit: https://t.co/FveT3dGuo6



Image Courtesy: Arianespace pic.twitter.com/67csn0zZq7 — ISRO (@isro) January 16, 2020

ISRO said, the satellite will provide Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band and extended coverage in C-band covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia.

With a mission life of 15 years, GSAT-30 is an operational communication satellite for DTH, television uplink and VSAT services.