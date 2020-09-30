Top StoriesNational

India Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Cruise Missile

By Pratidin Bureau
India on Wednesday successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Odisha and achieved a range of more than 400km. It was conducted at around 10:45 am in the morning.

Defence Research and Development (DRDO) said the launch of the state-of-the-art missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur was successful.

Jointly developed by the DRDO and NPOM, a leading aerospace enterprise of Russia, the BrahMos missile is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile capable of being launched from submarines, warships, fighter jets or land.

On March 17, 2017, the first extended version of the missile was launched with a strike range of 450km, followed by another successful launch of a shorter range land version of the missile on September 30 last year.

The cruise missile which is already operational in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force is considered as the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world.

