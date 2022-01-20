India Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Missile

India successfully test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore on Thursday, according to the defence sources.

The new supersonic cruise missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven, the sources said.

DRDO and Russia’s NPOM developed BrahMos, is a universal long-range supersonic cruise missile system. It can be launched from land, sea, and air.

The system has been designed with two variants for Anti-Ship and Land-Attack roles. BRAHMOS Weapon Systems has been inducted and is operational with the Indian Navy (IN) as well as the Indian Army (IA), according to the DRDO.

Earlier this month, a successful test of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was carried out from the Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast.

The sea-to-sea variant of the missile was testfired at the maximum range and it hit the target ship with pinpoint accuracy.

The DRDO in a tweet said, “Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. The missile hit the designated target ship precisely.”

