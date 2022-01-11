India Successfully Test-Fires Naval Version Of BrahMos Cruise Missile

The naval variant of the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile was successfully test-fired by India on Tuesday from a stealth guided-missile destroyer of the Indian Navy.

The missile hit the designated target precisely, according to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The DRDO tweeted, “Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. Missile hit the designated target ship precisely”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the successful launch highlighted the “mission readiness” of the Indian Navy.

He tweeted, “The robustness of @indiannavy mission readiness is reconfirmed today after a successful launch of the advanced version of BrahMos Missile from INS Vishakhapatnam today. I congratulate the wonderful teamwork of @indiannavy @DRDO_India & @BrahMosMissile”.

The supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms was produced by BrahMos Aerospace, an Indian-Russian joint venture.

Notably, the BrahMos missile flies at speeds of 2.8 Mach, approximately three times the speed of sound.

