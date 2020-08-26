SportsNationalTop Stories

India Taekwondo To Host First Online Championship

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
22

India Taekwondo on Wednesday announced it will conduct the country’s first-ever online national Taekwondo Poomsae Championship from September 28 to October 4. The tournament is supported by the World Taekwondo.

All safety measures and guidelines will be followed amid the coronavirus outbreak the organizers said. “The tournament will prove to be a boost for athletes that have been waiting for the longest time to compete,” said Namdev Shirgaonkar, President, India Taekwondo said to PTI.

A PTI report stated, Poomsae is a defined pattern of defense-and-attack motions, vital to perfect techniques. Divided into colour belt division and black belt division, the competition will be based on individual capabilities. The colour belt division consists of three categories and the black belt division (medal events) will have eight categories. Each athlete will submit a video performing their Poomsae before the deadline.

You might also like
Sports

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India eye maiden series win in New Zealand

Regional

IC Borjhar outpost suspended

Regional

Assam: LS Polls electioneering gains momentum

Top Stories

NRC will be delayed

Regional

BIG DAM: APW moves SC over NGT order

Regional

Hima appears class 12 board exam

Comments
Loading...