India Taekwondo To Host First Online Championship

India Taekwondo on Wednesday announced it will conduct the country’s first-ever online national Taekwondo Poomsae Championship from September 28 to October 4. The tournament is supported by the World Taekwondo.



All safety measures and guidelines will be followed amid the coronavirus outbreak the organizers said. “The tournament will prove to be a boost for athletes that have been waiting for the longest time to compete,” said Namdev Shirgaonkar, President, India Taekwondo said to PTI.

A PTI report stated, Poomsae is a defined pattern of defense-and-attack motions, vital to perfect techniques. Divided into colour belt division and black belt division, the competition will be based on individual capabilities. The colour belt division consists of three categories and the black belt division (medal events) will have eight categories. Each athlete will submit a video performing their Poomsae before the deadline.

