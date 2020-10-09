Top StoriesNational

India Test-Fires ‘Rudram-1’ Anti-Radiation Missile

India on Friday successfully test-fired the ‘Rudram’ Anti-Radiation Missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet off the east coast.

The missile was developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to twitter and congratulated DRDO for their achievement.

“The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement,” he tweeted.

According to the official statement as reported by TOI, Rudram is the country’s first indigenous Anti-Radiation missile for the Indian Army, being developed by DRDO, and is integrated on SU-30 Mkl fighter jet as the launch platform, having the capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

Anti-radiation missiles are designed for use against enemy’s radar.

The missile is a potent weapon for the Indian Air Force for suppression of enemy air defence from large standoff ranges.

