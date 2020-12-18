NationalTop Stories

India To Be 'Toll Naka Mukt' In Next 2 Years: Nitin Gadkari

By Pratidin Bureau
In a major development for the road travelers in India, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that India will become ‘toll naka mukt’ within two years as the government has finalized a new Global Positioning System (GPS)based toll collection system that would directly deduct the money from the linked bank account.

Addressing the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) Foundation Week on the minister said, “With the help of the Russian Government, we have accepted the GPS system and in the next two years we will have toll collection system running on GPS technology”.

The union minister said that the deduction of money from the linked bank account will ensure seamless movement of vehicles, Money Control reported.

Gadkari also said that the National Authority of India (NHAI) could earn revenue of Rs 1.34 trillion in 5 years after the GPS-based tolled system is rolled out.

