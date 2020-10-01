India To Build Cancer Hospital, Stadium In Maldives

Top StoriesNationalWorld

The Indian Embassy in Maldives on Wednesday said India will build a cancer hospital with 100 beds and a 22,000-seater cricket stadium in the country under the USD 800million Line of Credit (LoC) that was extended to the country last year.

“A 100-bed state-of-the-art Cancer Hospital will be set up in Hulhumale under the USD 800 million Line of Credit extended to the Maldives. This project will build on the already close bilateral cooperation in the health sector and include a robust component of human resource dvpt,” Indian Embassy here tweeted.

“A modern cricket stadium using the latest technology and a capacity to seat 22,000 spectators will also come up in Hulhumale under the USD 800 million LoC,” it said in another tweet.

The Indian Embassy said the development projects will benefit both visitors and residents in the country.

In March 2019, the Exim Bank had extended a USD 800 million LoC to the Maldives for developmental projects in the island nation.

Projects covered under the LoC include several infrastructure development projects.

