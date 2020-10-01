India To Build Hospital, Stadium In Maldives

A 100-bedded cancer hospital and 22,000-seater cricket stadium are set to come up in Maldives’s Hulhumale under the USD 800 million Line of Credit (LoC) that was extended to the country last year, according to the Indian Embassy.



“A 100-bed state-of-the-art Cancer Hospital will be set up in Hulhumale under the USD 800 million Line of Credit extended to the Maldives. This project will build on the already close bilateral cooperation in the health sector and include a robust component of human resource dept,” Indian Embassy in the Maldives tweeted.



“A modern cricket stadium using the latest technology and a capacity to seat 22,000 spectators will also come up in Hulhumale under the USD 800 million LoC,” it said in another tweet.



“Honoured to partner with Housing Development Corporation Ltd. Dvpt. of Central Park and renovation of the Arrival Jetty in Hulhumale are grant projects close to our heart. While the Park is the perfect place for leisure and fitness activities, the Jetty will benefit visitors and residents alike,” it wrote on Twitter.



“Projects covered under the LoC include several infrastructure development projects. Last month, India had extended a USD 250 million loan to the Maldives government to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19, in which the State Bank of India will subscribe to a Treasury Bond issued by the Maldives government with a 10-year tenure”, an ANI report stated.