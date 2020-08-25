India To Have World’s Tallest Pier Bridge: DoNER Ministry

India is constructing its tallest pier bridge across river Ijai near Noney in Manipur which is set to be completed by March 2022, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region announced today on its Twitter handle.

The construction of the bridge will help provide railway connectivity from Manipur to the rest of the country.

The Northeast Frontier Railway Construction Organisation is building the pier bridge at 703 metres with a height of 141 metres that surpassed the existing tallest pier bridge of Mala – Rijeka viaduct, Montenegro in Europe. The ministry of DoNER said, “The tallest pier bridge is being constructed across river Ijai near Noney (Manipur) with a pier height of 141 mt. Thus, surpassing the existing record of 139 mt. of Mala – Rijeka viaduct, Montenegro in Europe”.

Furthermore, the project will have a total of 45 tunnels and tunnel number 12 will have a total length of 10.280 kilometres, making it also the longest tunnel in the North East region.