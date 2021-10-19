India To Hold Discussions With Bangladesh Over Communal Violence

By Pratidin Bureau on October 19, 2021

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday said that the Indian High Commission will hold discussions with the Bangladesh government soon on the series of communal violence against minorities in the neighbouring country.

“Central government is concerned. Bangladesh government is investigating the matter and working effectively towards it. Indian High Commission will also hold discussions with the Bangladesh government soon,” the union minister told ANI when asked about recent attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh.

Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh on October 13 after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Several puja venues were vandalised in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties.

The perpetrators of communal violence in Bangladesh on October 16 vandalised six idols of the Daniapara Maha Shoshan Kali Mandir at Rashunia union in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj.

BangladeshIndia
