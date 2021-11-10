India To Host Regional Summit To Discuss Afghan Situation

This will also be the third such regional summit held on the Afghanistan situation. The previous two were held in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019.

India will host a regional summit to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, following the takeover of the country by Taliban. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will chair the conference.

India had invited the NSAs of Russia, Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for the meeting. However, Pakistan and China have already declined the invitation, while no delegation from Afghanistan was invited.

This will also be the first time that all Central Asian countries are attending a meeting in this format, informed officials aware of the developments. The meeting is seen as part of efforts from India to remain relevant in addressing the fallout of the developments in Afghanistan.

As per local media reports from Kabul, the regional summit is seen as a hopeful step to “facilitate the provision of assistance to Afghanistan”.

The Taliban had taken over Afghanistan in August after the US and its NATO allies had withdrawn their troops, leading to a major humanitarian crisis. The country is on the verge of economic collapse as international aid has stopped. No country has formally recognised the Taliban government in Afghanistan. In the mean time, the country faces trouble from the Islamic State as attacks have risen over the past months.

The Indian government has since cautioned the world to not rush into formally recognising the Taliban government, while urging world leaders to ensure that the Taliban deliver on their commitments that Afghan soil will not be used for terrorist activities.

