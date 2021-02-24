India To Host World Cup Qualifiers For Equestrian Tent Pegging

India will be hosting the World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging event in Greater Noida starting from March 11 to March 14. It will be organised by the Equestrian Federation of India and Equiwings Sports – a private firm responsible for pioneering the sport in India.

The tournament will be participated by seven countries – Russia, USA, Belarus, Pakistan, Sudan, Bahrain, and India itself. The top two qualifying teams will compete for the World Cup which is scheduled to be held in South Africa in 2023.

World Cup Qualifiers will be a part of The Penta Grand 2021; which also includes the National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship, the Half Million Cup and the Noida Horse Show, to be held at the Gautam Buddha University Sports Stadium, Greater Noida from March 3-14.

A total of 50+ International Riders, 250+ Indian Riders and more than 300 horses will participate at The Penta Grand 2021.

The Organising Secretary of The Championship, Ahmad Afsar, said – “EFI and Equiwings Sports take pride in organising International, Asian & World Equestrian Championships in India. India has been the front runner in the promotion and development of Equestrian Tent Pegging around the world. Equiwings Sports started 11 years ago with a distinct objective to increase literacy and evolve equestrian sports culture in the country and ensure that this sport (Tent Pegging) gets an Olympic recognition. It is so overwhelming to see that our initiative is bringing the change and we are thrilled to bring ITPF World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging for the first time in India.”

Tent Pegging is a sport that features a horseman riding at the gallop and uses a sword or a lance to pierce pickup and carry away a small ground target symbolic of a tent peg. In 1982, tent pegging was included as an official sport by the Olympic Council of Asia.