India To Issue Bangladeshis Tourist Visas From Nov 15: Envoy

Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami will be given tourist visas to travel to India from November 15.

As per reports, Mr. Doraiswami returned to the country from Dhaka via Akhaura check post and made this declaration.

He noted that a limited time single entry visa will be issued to Bangladesh nationals that will remain valid for 120 days and the approved visa holders can stay in the country for 30 days.

More visas will be issued if the Covid-19 situation improves, he added.

Mr. Doraiswami further informed that in a bid to complete the ongoing work along the Akhaura-Agartala railway an inspection team will be sent over.