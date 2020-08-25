Top StoriesNationalWorld

India To Join Military Exercise With China, Pakistan

By Pratidin Bureau
The Indian Army on Tuesday said that India will be sending a tri-services contingent of around 200 personnel to Russia in September to participate in a multi lateral military exercise, Kavkaz-2020, along with several other countries including China and Pakistan, news agency ANI reported.

The Indian contingent would include 160 personnel from the army, 40 troops of the Indian Air Force and two Navy officers.

The event is to be held in the Astrakhan province of Southern Russia where member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Central Asian countries would be participating.

Along with the four countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Syria, Iran, Egypt, Belarus, Turkey, Armenia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will also be taking part in the event.

India had earlier participated in this exercise with both China and Pakistan as part of it. Kavkaz 2020 will take place from September 15 to September 26 at Donguz training ranges in Orenburg, Russia.

