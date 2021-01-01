India To Lift Ban On UK Flights From Jan 8

Indian government on Friday said that it has decided to lift the temporary ban on flights from the UK and will resume operations from 8 January.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Operations till 23 January will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only.”

It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021.

Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 1, 2021

The Minister also mentioned that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be issuing a detailed guideline shortly.

India on 21 December ordered to impose a temporary suspension on flights coming from UK after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain.

The suspension of flights came into effect from 22 December midnight and will continue till 31 December, the government added.

Further, the ministry also added that as a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 23.59 hrs) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports concerned, the Mint reported.