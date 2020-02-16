India to Play Day-Night Test Match In Australia

Team India is set to play a Day-Night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year. Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli asserted that his team was ready to play a Day-Night Test anywhere in Australia.

“We’re ready and up for the challenge. Whether it’s Gabba, Perth… it doesn’t matter to us. It’s become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we’re open to playing day-night Tests”, Kohli said.

It may be mentioned that India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens. Indian won the match quite comfortably with plenty of time to spare.