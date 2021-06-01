India to study on mixture of COVID-19 Vaccine doses

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting hard on the lives of Indian citizens, studies on medicines and vaccines goes on amongst medical experts to tackle down that one drug which would lower and perhaps help in stopping the Coronavirus spread.

India had reported 1.27 lakh new positive cases and 2,795 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Now the country plans to do a study on mixing Covid-19 doses amid a shortage of vaccines. This study aims to ascertain vaccine cocktail efficacy in boosting the immune response to Coronavirus.

“We recently heard of vaccine cocktail incidents in some states. This is a program error & it should not have happened. Frontline workers have been advised to be careful but there is no safety concern. Healthcare workers in Karnataka went on to ask for a third jab. These people were worried about the immunity & effectiveness of the vaccines. India may in a few weeks do a study on mixing Covid-19 doses. These studies are known as interchangeability studies.” says Dr NK Arora, who is the Chairman of Covid-19 Working Group Under NTAGI.

The study of vaccine mixture has been discussed at Covid-19 groups, NTAGI and NEGVAC in the presence of Dr Arora and other medical experts.

However, the Centre plans to ramp up vaccination against Covid-19 on a “mission mode”, targeting an average of around 1 crore inoculations per day from around mid-July or August as vaccine supplies are expected to improve with not only Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech producing more doses but local production and supplies of Sputnik V also likely to start.

On a positive note, India reported its lowest daily rise in fresh Covid infections since April 11 on Monday.

