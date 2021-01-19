Top StoriesHealthNational

India To Supply COVID Vaccines To 6 Countries

By Pratidin Bureau
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday announced that under grant assistance COVID-19 vaccines will be supplied to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles starting from Wednesday.

News agency PTI reported that, “India will supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner keeping in view the domestic requirements”.

In a statement, the MEA said, “In response to these requests, and in keeping with India’s stated commitment to use India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the COVID pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from January 20”.

“In respect of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius, we are awaiting their confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances,” it added.

