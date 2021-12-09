Covid 19NationalTop Stories

India To Suspend Schedule International Passenger Flights Till January 31

By Pratidin Bureau

The PTI reported that India will suspend scheduled international passenger flights till January 31 via Twitter.

In the wake of the emerging threat from the Omicron variant, India will keep its ban on scheduled international passenger flights till 31 January, said DGCA on Thursday.

The DGCA said in a statement that it has been decided to extend to suspend the scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India till 31 January in partial modification to the earlier order.

Related News

AASU Stage Demonstrations Against AFSPA In Guwahati

Assam CM Sarma Says Sports Infrastructure Govt’s Priority

Assam: Truck Carrying Wine Seized In Jorabat

Bokajan Police Raid Pharmacy, Seize Banned Cough Syrup…

The restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the regulator.

On a case-to-case basis, international scheduled flights may also be allowed on select routes.

The scheduled international flights were supposed to start from 15 December, but keeping in view the nature of the Omicron variant, the government has decided to hold the plan.

Keeping in view the nature of the Omicron variant, the government has decided to hold the plan of starting the scheduled international flights from December 15.

DGCA has said earlier, “In the view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course.”

The PTI reported that India will suspend scheduled international passenger flights till January 31 via Twitter.

ALSO READ: AASU Stage Demonstrations Against AFSPA In Guwahati

You might also like
World

Priyanka and Nick to get married on December 2 in Jodhpur: Reports

Assam

APCC President Ripun Bora Quarantined

Top Stories

Melania to visit Delhi govt school Today

Assam

Assam: Cinema Hall Owners Urge State Govt to Consider 100% Audience

Top Stories

Maha deadlock; SC Decides on Floor Test Today

National

Covid-19: 120 Indians Evacuated from Iran To be Quarantined at Jaisalmer