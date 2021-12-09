India To Suspend Schedule International Passenger Flights Till January 31

The PTI reported that India will suspend scheduled international passenger flights till January 31 via Twitter.

In the wake of the emerging threat from the Omicron variant, India will keep its ban on scheduled international passenger flights till 31 January, said DGCA on Thursday.

The DGCA said in a statement that it has been decided to extend to suspend the scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India till 31 January in partial modification to the earlier order.

The restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the regulator.

On a case-to-case basis, international scheduled flights may also be allowed on select routes.

The scheduled international flights were supposed to start from 15 December, but keeping in view the nature of the Omicron variant, the government has decided to hold the plan.

Keeping in view the nature of the Omicron variant, the government has decided to hold the plan of starting the scheduled international flights from December 15.

DGCA has said earlier, “In the view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course.”

The PTI reported that India will suspend scheduled international passenger flights till January 31 via Twitter.

India to keep scheduled international passenger flights suspended till Jan 31: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2021

ALSO READ: AASU Stage Demonstrations Against AFSPA In Guwahati