India to switch to world’s cleanest fuel from Apr 1

India is going to switch to the world’s cleanest petrol and diesel from April 1 next. India’s state-owned oil refineries are going to produce ultra-low sulphur fuel.

As per reports, state-owned oil refineries spent around Rs. 35,000 crores to upgrade plants that could produce ultra-low sulphur fuel. BS-VI has a sulphur content of just 10 parts per million or ppm and emission standards are as good as CNG.

After this, India will join the select League of nations using petrol and diesel containing just 10 ppm of sulphur.

It may be mentioned here that, Sulphur is considered as one of the reasons for the choking pollution in major cities like New Delhi.