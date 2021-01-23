NationalTop Stories

India: UK Variant of COVID-19 Cases Climbs to 150

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
32

The number of people who have tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 150, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

All of them have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by the respective state governments, the ministry had said earlier.

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others.

Related News

ULFA-(I) Claims Responsibility Of Blast In Digboi Army Camp

42% Girls Allowed Access to Mobiles for Less than an Hour:…

Petrol, Diesel Prices Climbs To All-Time Highs

India, China To Hold Ninth Round Of Talks Soon

Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.

The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) labs.

“The total number of persons found infected with the UK strain of COVID-19 is 150,” the ministry said.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon, and Singapore. 

You might also like
National

Andhra Pradesh: Car With 3 People Inside Set On Fire In Broad Daylight

Regional

Assam: First Flood Wave Hits Around 10,000 People

Top Stories

GUWAHATI: Boat, ferry services to remain suspended till June 30

Regional

Education dept. employees prohibited from posting anti-govt. updates

Top Stories

Tesla To Set Up R&D Facility in Bengaluru

Regional

SBI joins hands with NHM Assam to fight Corona

Comments
Loading...