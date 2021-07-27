SportsTop Stories

India Vs Sri Lanka T20 Match Postponed As Krunal Pandya Tests COVID +ve

By Pratidin Bureau

The second match of the three-match T20 series between India and Sri Lanka has been postponed by a day after all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19.

The match was supposed to be held today (July 27), but now, it will be held tomorrow (July 28).

The final match of the series has also been pushed to July 30.

Both the Indian and Sri Lankan teams have been put in isolation. All members who were in close contact with Krunal are now being monitored.

If the rest of the squad tests negative tomorrow, the match would be held. However, it looks highly unlikely that the game will be played out tomorrow.

“Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad,” it added.

