India walking home, 200 new cases

#200 new cases on a single day

#Highest spike so far

#1,00,000 migrant worker stranded

#1250 villages pressed on

#Modi Man-ki-Baat at 1100 hours

India is walking home as tens of thousands of migrant laboureres of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were walking home hundreds of kilometers as they got stranded due to lockdown and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Government pressed 1250 busses to transport them.

In the mean time, the overall 819 active cases are in the country, 79 recovered and 19 dead. This means the country saw nearly 200 new cases, the highest single day growth. At 180, Maharashtra has the most number of cases in the country and is followed closely by Kerala (176).

PM Modi, in the meantime, announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government’s fight against coronavirus.

But the saddest picture emerged so far was how tens and thousands of migrant laboureres were left stranded as they found no communication to go home. Many are walking back for 200- 300 kilometere in searing heat.

This afternoon, Union Home Ministry wrote to the state governments, telling them to ensure “temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care for homeless people and migrant labourers, stranded due to the curbs

Tata Commits Rs 1500 crore

The Tata group today committed Rs 1500 crore to fight COVID-19 disease, of which Tata Sons will provide Rs 1000 crores and the Tata Trust will provide another Rs 500 crores.

The funds will be used for personal protective equipment for medical personnel, respiratory systems, testing kits and setting up modular treatment facilities for patients, among others, said Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts.

“The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time,” he tweeted.