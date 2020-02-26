India was great: Trump

The President of the United States Donald Trump has described his India visit as very successful.

“Just landed. India was great, trip very successful. Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon,” Trump tweeted.

Just landed. India was great, trip very successful. Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

The US president participated in a host of engagements including a roadshow, visit to the Taj Mahal, addressing a mammoth crowd at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Ahmedabad.

India and the US also gave a nod to an agreement under which India will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters.