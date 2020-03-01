India welcomes US-Taliban deal

India has welcomed the deal between the US and the Taliban in Afghanistan. “New Delhi support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and end violence, cut ties with international terrorism and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled process,” said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

He said India noted that the entire political spectrum in Afghanistan, including the Government, the democratic polity and civil society, has welcomed the opportunity and hoped for peace and stability generated by these agreements. He further said that India will continue to extend all support to the Government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interests of all sections of Afghan society are protected.

US and Taliban signed a peace deal in Doha on Saturday. India attended the historic event as Observer.

According to the deal, the Taliban are required to initiate a dialogue with the Afghan government and other civil society and political groups for a permanent ceasefire and power-sharing in post-war Afghanistan. The agreement will pave the way for phased withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.