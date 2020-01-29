India win first T20I series in NZ

India on Wednesday beat New Zealand in the super over in the third Twenty20 Internation and sealed the maiden twenty20 International series win in New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Chasing New Zealand target of 18 runs in the super over, Rohit Sharma’s ‘never give up’ attitude in the super over made sure India’s win with a six in the last ball.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami’s last ball wicket and a total of two wickets in the 19th over denied New Zealand a win. Chasing India’s 180-run target, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro gave a fine start. New Zealand lost the first wicket as Martin Guptill (21 balls 31) in a score of 47. Then skipper Kane Williamson came and scored a brilliant 48 balls 95 runs that almost make sure New Zealand win. Indian Medium Fast Bowler Mohammed Shami took Williamson wicket in the 19.3 over. Mohammed Shami also bowled Ross Taylor in the last ball of the second innings and the match ends in a tie.

In the beginning, New Zealand won the toss and elected to ball first. Rohit Sharma (65 runs in 40 balls), Lokesh Rahul (27 runs 19 balls), and skipper Virat Kohli (27 runs 19 balls) helped India to make a score of 179 runs with a loss of five wickets. For New Zealand, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner and Colin de Grandhomme scalped three, one and one wickets each.

Rohit Sharma declared as the man of the match.